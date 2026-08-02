Union Ministry Gives In-Principle Approval To Link Uttan–Virar Sea Link With Delhi–Mumbai Expressway | Twitter/@nitin_gadkari

Mumbai: The proposed Uttan–Virar Sea Link (UVSL) has achieved a key milestone after the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) granted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) an in-principle approval to connect the project with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway via Khardi near Virar.

The approval is expected to strengthen the strategic role of the proposed Mumbai–Vadhavan Expressway Corridor (MVEC) by integrating it with India's national expressway network.

According to MMRDA, the MVEC, along with the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway and the JNPT–Vadhavan Port Link, will create a 120-km fully access-controlled coastal corridor. The network is planned to provide uninterrupted connectivity from South Mumbai to Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Vadhavan Port, while seamlessly linking the region to the national expressway system.

The Maharashtra government has already approved the Uttan–Virar Sea Link project and has also cleared its extension up to Vadhavan Port, which is being developed as one of India's major deep-sea ports.

The centrepiece of the project is the 55.12-km Uttan–Virar Sea Link, comprising a 24.35-km main sea bridge and 30.77 km of high-speed connector roads. Once completed, the main bridge is expected to become India's longest sea bridge.

The six-lane corridor has been planned with emergency lanes, navigational spans and an integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to facilitate faster, safer and more efficient travel.

According to MMRDA, the project is expected to reduce congestion and travel time, lower vehicular emissions, improve passenger and freight movement, and boost trade, logistics, industrial development, tourism, housing and employment across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With the latest in-principle approval for connectivity to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and the previously approved extension to Vadhavan Port, the project marks another significant step towards developing one of India's most strategically important coastal transport corridors, linking South Mumbai with Vasai, Virar, Palghar and the national expressway network.

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