Union minister Nitin Gadkari undergoes medical check-up

By PTI

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Thursday underwent medical check-up here.

The senior BJP leader visited a medical facility in the morning and was in good health, a source close to him said.

Gadkari had tweeted on Wednesday that he had contracted the infection.

Other members of his family have tested negative, the source added.

