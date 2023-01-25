Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation for basket bridge over Panchaganga River in Kolhapur

Union minister Nitin Gadkari | File

On January 28, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, will lay the foundation stone for a basket bridge over the Panchaganga River and a bridge connecting the city entrance of Kolhapur with a flyover.

The minister will arrive on January 27 in the evening and visit the Mahalaxmi temple, as planned. He will travel to Hubbali in Karnataka the following day before returning to Kolhapur to see Narsinhawadi.

He would lay the cornerstone for the basket bridge spanning the Panchaganga river and National Highway-48 between Pune and Bengaluru in the evening. The bridge, which would connect the NH-48 to the city's entry at Shahu Market Yard, will be raised even higher to serve as a fly-over bridge.

Dhananjay Mahadik, a former Lok Sabha member, said, “The bridge and the FOB will reduce traffic congestion at the entrance of the city. It will also help ensure the traffic flow is uninterrupted during the flood. The basket bridge will add to the aesthetics of the city. When I became an MP in the Rajya Sabha, I followed up on the idea again, for which the minister has approved funds.”

Bridges to be part of National Highway 48's 6 laning project

Both bridges are a part of National Highway 48's six-laning project for the Kagal-Satara section between Pune and Bengaluru. Gadkari will visit the agriculture festival hosted by Mahadik after laying the foundation for the basket bridge and FOB, and he will then depart for Delhi.

