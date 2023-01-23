Madhya Pradesh: Road infrastructure of MP, Bundelkhand will be as good as that of US, says Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the road infrastructure of Bundelkhand and Madhya Pradesh will be as silky as those of the US by next year.

Gadkari made the statement during the foundation-laying ceremony of a Rs 6,800-crore road project in Bundelkhand on Monday.

Ayodhya is being connected to Chitrakoot as well as to Janakpur. Similarly, Ayodhya will also be connected to Orchha, he said. Gadkari also said a sum of Rs 70,000 crore was being spent on a project to connect Ayodhya with different parts of the country.

Five-meter-wide footpath will be constructed on both sides of the road for those who perform 84 kosi parikrama in Ayodhya. There will be work on the history associated with life of Lord Rama on the roads of Orchha and its surrounding areas, he said.

The government will work on the possibility of setting up a circuit to connect Jhansi, Peetambara Peeth and Orchha and the work on Lord Ram’s Vanagaman path will be completed by July this year, he said.

Five Greenfield express highways are being constructed in the state at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore, besides roads are under construction from Gwalior to Agra, from Indore to Hyderabad and from Ujjain to Garoth, Gadkari said.

The state government has approved a proposal for constructing 17 railways over bridges (ROBs) for Rs 937 crore, Gadkari said, adding that demands for one-time development would be fulfilled.

CM announces construction of Ram Lok

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the construction of Raja Ram Lok in Orchha and Vanvasi Ram Lok in Chitrakoot on the pattern of Mahakaal Lok.

The Chief Minister said whenever someone says something against Ram and Tulsidas, he feels hurt. Some people have taken out Bharat Jodo Yatra, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari are actually connecting India through roads, bridges and bypasses, Chouhan said.

Roads worth Rs 40,000 crores are being built only in MP and a new culture is coming up in the country, he said.

