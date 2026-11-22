Uniform Civil Code Panel Completes Public Hearings Across Konkan, Seeks Views From Citizens In 3 Districts | Representative Image

The Maharashtra committee examining the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has completed its public consultation exercise across all seven districts of the Konkan division, with the final round of hearings held for citizens from Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Saturday.

The committee emphasised the need to understand the experiences, concerns and perspectives of different sections of society before arriving at any conclusions on the sensitive and far-reaching issue. It said that examining legal provisions alone would not be sufficient without taking into account the social, cultural and personal realities of the people who could be affected by the proposed legislation.

The second day of the hearings was held at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office. On the first day, the committee had interacted with citizens from Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts, completing the consultation process across the seven districts.

The committee comprised former judge Sanjay Mehare, former Uttarakhand chief secretary Shatrughan Singh, former Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former advocate general Dr Birendra Saraf, educationist and social activist Dr Suvarna Rawal, Konkan divisional commissioner Rubal Agrawal, committee secretary Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, legal adviser Tanvi Anand and Jay Sanklecha.

During the hearings, citizens from diverse social, cultural and family backgrounds were given an opportunity to express their views without hesitation. The panel said it was examining not just the submissions but also the social context behind the concerns raised and their legal implications.

The committee is studying four key areas under the proposed UCC framework: marriage-related provisions, including legal age, registration, marital rights and responsibilities; divorce procedures, grounds and safeguards for the parties concerned; inheritance and succession; and the rights, responsibilities and protection of individuals in live-in relationships.

The committee has maintained that India's religious, linguistic, cultural and traditional diversity must be respected while examining the need for equality, justice, consistency and legal clarity in matters concerning personal and family life. It is seeking to assess how these objectives can be balanced with the protection of religious freedom and cultural diversity.

To widen public participation, citizens unable to attend the hearings in person were provided the option of joining through video conferencing facilities at their respective district collectorates.

The state government's official UCC portal also allows citizens to submit their views through a questionnaire covering 37 issues. The deadline for submitting online feedback has been extended until December 15, 2026.

With the completion of hearings across Konkan, the committee said it would continue to focus on understanding the concerns of different communities, respecting diversity and conducting a comprehensive examination based on constitutional values.

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