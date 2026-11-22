Mumbai Central Fire Breaks Out At Hira Manzil Building, 4 Rescued As Firefighters Battle Level II Blaze; No Injuries Reported | IANS

Mumbai: At least four people were rescued after a major fire broke out at a three-storey building in Mumbai Central late Saturday night. Fire brigade personnel mounted an intensive operation to contain the blaze and evacuate residents from the building. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, a fire official confirmed.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted on the second floor of the ground-plus-upper-three-storey 'Hira Manzil' at Gilder Lane in Mumbai Central at 12.07 am. Given the intensity of the blaze, it was classified as a Level II (major fire) at 12.50 am.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Heera Building in the Tardeo area. Four family members, including two young children, who were trapped inside, were safely rescued by fire brigade and police teams. Eight fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control, while residents were evacuated and shifted to a nearby safe location. Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel visits the site — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

Fire Brigade Launches Rescue Operation

The Mumbai Fire Brigade mobilised substantial resources to contain the blaze and evacuate residents trapped inside the building. Multiple fire engines, jumbo tankers, an advanced water tanker, a turntable ladder (TTL), an aerial ladder platform (ALP), a breathing apparatus van and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

In a rescue operation, firefighters used a turntable ladder to evacuate one man and two women from the third floor. An elderly woman stranded on the first floor was safely brought out through the building's staircase.

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Firefighting Operations Continue Through Night

Fire brigade personnel remained deployed at the site as firefighting operations continued through the night. While the immediate focus remained on containing the blaze and ensuring the safety of residents, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation will be conducted to establish the circumstances that led to the incident, a fire official said.

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