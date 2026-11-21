Mumbai: Malvani Shop Owner Booked After 16-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire; Allegedly Shut Shutter To Protect Goods, Leaving Teen Trapped Inside | File photo

Mumbai: Malvani police registered a case against the shop owner nearly three days after a 16-year-old boy died after being trapped inside a shop that caught fire on November 9 in Malad West.

Following the teenager's death, Malvani police based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's parents against Jaiswal initiated the process.

The shop owner was booked under Sections 106(1), 287, 288 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, reports indicate that no arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

According to reports, the shop owner, Jaiswal, allegedly shut the shutter in an attempt to protect the goods inside from the flames, leaving the teenager with no means of escape.

Class IX Student Worked Part-Time To Support Family

The deceased, identified as Shahnawaz Niaz Khan, worked part-time at Sai Kirana shop in Malvani, Malad West, to financially support his family.

A Class IX student, Shahnawaz had reportedly been working at the shop, owned by Jaiswal, for around 40 days. However, on November 9, the teenager lost his life after a series of firecracker explosions reportedly triggered the collapse of the slab of the ground-floor shop.

Firecrackers, Electrical Materials Fuelled Blaze

According to information received from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 9.56 pm at a shop near Gate No. 8 on Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad-Malvani on November 9.

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The blaze was confined to firecrackers, electrical wiring, electrical installations and other materials stored across an area measuring approximately 20 by 30 feet.

Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, along with local police and civic ward staff, rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control within an hour.

Following the firefighting operations, Shahnawaz was found with severe burn injuries. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali in a private ambulance. According to Dr Pooja, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, the teenager had sustained 100 per cent burn injuries and was declared brought dead.

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