'...Unconcerned About Mumbai': Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray After Several Parts Of City Report Waterlogging

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray. |

Mumbai: Following the heavy rain and waterlogging reported across the city, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that for the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is being run by an administration that is unconcerned about the Mumbai rains.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, “It is not as if Mumbai is witnessing rainfall for the first time. However, for the first time in many years, there is an administration running the BMC that seems unconcerned about Mumbai.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "It is not as if Mumbai is witnessing rainfall for the first time. However, for the first time in many years, there is an administration running the BMC that seems unconcerned about Mumbai. Instead, our Mayor… pic.twitter.com/9lhurx0xRY — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2026

Targets civic administration

Further speaking on the Mumbai rains, he took a dig at Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde saying that the city’s mayor appears to be more focused on what is happening in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

The arrival of the monsoon in the city has brought much-needed relief from the heat, along with misery, as several parts of the city have been flooded, causing travel disruptions for commuters. The city has been lashed by heavy rain since Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall across city

Several parts of the city received heavy rainfall, including Shahaji Nagar, Trombay (191 mm), Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd (185 mm), LBS Mulund Check Naka (175 mm), Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (145 mm), Collector Colony, Chembur (163 mm), Byculla Fire Station (162 mm), Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central (143 mm), Kandivali Fire Station (138 mm), Dindoshi Fire Station (136 mm) and BKC Fire Station (139 mm), among others.

Due to the heavy rain, parts of Andheri, Thane and Santacruz reported severe waterlogging, triggering massive traffic congestion across several parts of the city.

Orange Alert in force

As of now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming hours. Authorities have also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious while commuting during periods of intense rainfall.

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