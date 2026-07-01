Mumbai Rains: Continuous Heavy Showers Trigger Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos Across City; WEH, Sion-Panvel Highway Severely Affected - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Heavy monsoon showers continued to batter Mumbai and neighbouring regions on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging, massive traffic congestion and disruption of normal life across several key routes in the city and Navi Mumbai.

In Mumbai, intense rainfall over a span of nearly 30 minutes caused major water accumulation on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Malad, majorly slowing vehicular movement during peak morning hours.

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Visuals from the area showed long queues of vehicles crawling through waterlogged stretches as commuters struggled to navigate the flooded highway. Traffic movement on the crucial north-south corridor was heavily affected due to continuous rainfall and poor drainage conditions.

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, parts of the Sion-Panvel Highway were also submerged following heavy downpours, causing inconvenience to motorists and slowing traffic movement on the busy route connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

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Flooding In APMC, Workers Walking In Knee-Deep Water

Flooding was also reported at the APMC Market in Vashi, where workers were seen wading through knee-deep water while carrying heavy sacks and goods in an attempt to protect perishable stock from rainwater damage.

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At the same time, heavy rainfall triggered massive traffic snarls across several parts of Mumbai, including a major congestion stretch on the Western Express Highway near Santacruz East.

Visuals from Santacruz showed bumper-to-bumper traffic moving at an extremely slow pace, affecting office-goers and daily commuters on the first working day of the month. Several buses, trucks, private cars and police vehicles were seen stuck in the gridlock, while two-wheelers attempted to squeeze through narrow roadside gaps.

Orange Alert Issued

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert at around 10.15 am, warning of moderate to intense rainfall spells at isolated locations over the next three hours across the Konkan region.

The alert covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through waterlogged areas, and remain cautious amid continued heavy rainfall activity.

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