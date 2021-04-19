Ulhansagar: COVID-19 norms flouted at former NCP MLA Jyoti Kalani's funeral; pictures here

Ulhasnagar: Jyoti Kalani, ex-Nationalist Congress Party MLA, known as 'Iron lady' and 'Bhabi' of Ulhansagar died of a heart attack on Sunday.

On Monday, her funeral procession was taken from Ulhasnagar bylanes and the last rite was done at Shanti Nagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar in the evening.

Jyoti, 70, is the wife of Suresh Kalani alias Pappu Kalani four times ex-MLA, who is presently serving life imprisonment in jail since 2013 in a murder case. After husband was jailed, Jyoti in 2014 for the first time contested MLA election on NCP's ticket and won against BJP's Kumar Ailani.