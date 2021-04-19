Ulhansagar: COVID-19 norms flouted at former NCP MLA Jyoti Kalani's funeral; pictures here

Ulhasnagar: Jyoti Kalani, ex-Nationalist Congress Party MLA, known as 'Iron lady' and 'Bhabi' of Ulhansagar died of a heart attack on Sunday.
On Monday, her funeral procession was taken from Ulhasnagar bylanes and the last rite was done at Shanti Nagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar in the evening.
Jyoti, 70, is the wife of Suresh Kalani alias Pappu Kalani four times ex-MLA, who is presently serving life imprisonment in jail since 2013 in a murder case. After husband was jailed, Jyoti in 2014 for the first time contested MLA election on NCP's ticket and won against BJP's Kumar Ailani.
Despite, Covid-19 restriction across the state after the news of her death spread across the city, relatives, friends, followers and party members started coming for her last rites. Also, Pappu Kalani who is serving life imprisonment at Yerwada jail came for the last rite on Monday. He came on parole for 14 days. He was seen accompanied in the funeral van.
Her funeral procession started from Kalani Mahal towards Shiru chowk, Nehru chowk, Aman Talkies chowk, Baba Seva Das Darbar, UMC towards Shanti Nagar crematorium. The relatives along with the police accompanied it.
Jyoti was the president of Ulhasnagar Municipal council in 1995. In 2005, she became the Mayor of Ulhasnagar. In 2014, she became the first woman MLA in Ulhasnagar.
She is survived by one son Omie Kalani, who runs his own local TOK party, and two daughters Seema and Pinky.
However, many followers paid respect to her by posting pictures on social networking sites. Meanwhile, many even discussed the stepmotherly treatment for the general public. Even though a huge crowd was seen at the funeral amid the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the municipal corporation and the police apparently did nothing.
