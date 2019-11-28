UK judge seeks clarity on terror charges against Dawood aide

London / Mumbai: A UK judge hearing the closing arguments in the extradition case of Pakistani national Jabir Moti, referred to as a "top lieutenant" in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's organised crime syndicate, on Wed­nesday sought clarity from the US authorities about the terror aspect of the case.

Moti is fighting his extradition to the US on drug trafficking and money laundering offences amounting to $1.4 million. The US extradition request also states Motiwala reported directly to Dawood, who is a designated terrorist and wanted for the 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai.

"There is an added element to this case in that there is a clear reference to this man's (Moti) position, who is said to be a lieutenant of the man (Ibrahim) who is involved in the most horrendous crimes, including bombings in India," said Judge John Zani at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.