Ujjwal Nikam Recalls How A Cigarette Led Kasab To Reveal Alleged 26/11 Plot Targeting Mumbai's Regal Cinema | Pic - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, the only 26/11 attacker captured alive and subsequently executed, had disclosed previously unreported information about the attack plans to Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the case. This was a revelation that Kasab had not made to the police.

Speaking at a session titled 'Pages That Held Me' at the Mumbai Book Festival on Thursday, November 26, Nikam said he had coaxed the information out of Kasab by promising him a cigarette, which he desperately wanted to smoke. The information, however, was not included in the prosecution's documents as it could not be independently established.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam says, "Nearly 18 years have passed, but we have still not been able to forget that day. A question continues to remain in the mind of every Indian: Who were those 10 terrorists? Why did they attack Mumbai? What did they want and what were they trying to achieve? We gave them only one answer: we will respond to terrorism in such a way that no one dares to carry out another terror attack in our country... I am happy that we hanged Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab. But another question remains: Have we been able to reach those who conspired to plan the attack? Have we been able to deliver justice to the 166 victims? If not, why?..." (25.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

"I do not know if he was telling the truth, but he said it," said Nikam. "I had told him that I would give him the cigarette, which was forbidden on the court premises, if he told me something that he had never told the court."

Salman Ansari

Nikam Revisits Mutton Biryani Controversy

Recounting the controversy over Kasab allegedly being served mutton biryani in prison, Nikam said the incident never happened. He described the claim as his way of hitting back at the media, which he said had accused him of deliberately delaying the trial for monetary reasons despite the overwhelming evidence against Kasab.

Nikam Recalls Sanjay Dutt Trial

Asked by the interviewer whether he had faced pressure from influential sources to go easy on actor Sanjay Dutt, who was initially charged under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) but was eventually convicted under the Arms Act, Nikam replied: "Do you think anybody can put pressure on me? Even if somebody had, I would not have allowed it. This is a professional hazard, and it is up to the person to crush the ego of the person asking you to do it and go ahead."

He recalled that when Dutt was sentenced to a prison term, the actor was shivering and there was concern that he might collapse in the dock. "I went to him and spoke to him. If he had fallen, I would have been blamed," said Nikam.

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Gulshan Kumar Murder Trial And Extradition

On why the trial in the murder of film and music producer Gulshan Kumar did not result in the conviction of all those accused, with music director Nadeem Saifi never being extradited to India from the United Kingdom, where he had moved, Nikam said the extradition process failed after the High Court in London rejected India's plea.

"Nadeem claimed that he feared that he would not get a fair trial in India because of his religious identity. Justice Pendse told the court that Indian courts do not work like this," said Nikam, while acknowledging that India's legal system needed reforms to improve coordination between the police and prosecutors. "However, the trial did end in the conviction of one person."

Nikam Reflects On 26/11 Investigation

Nikam said the prosecution's role was not merely to establish that an accused had committed an offence but also to ascertain the motivation behind the crime. He said he had spoken to Kasab regularly to understand the roots of the November 2008 terror attacks, which killed 166 people.

He recalled showing Kasab the rakhi he was wearing on his arm and reminding him that his family was far away. Kasab, however, showed no remorse or longing for his family.

"We were speaking to the Pakistani authorities, who denied a role in the attacks and asked for proof. David Headley's testimony (the American accused in the case who turned approver) proved in court that Pakistan was involved," said Nikam.

Nikam said Kasab had been trained to defend himself in court and would make statements such as denying that he had fired a gun or claiming that he had visited Mumbai before November 26, 2008.

"All these statements were used by the media to create a negative narrative. The mutton biryani story was a reaction to that," said Nikam.

Revealing that a major development in the 26/11 case, arising from intercepted communications between the terrorists and their handlers in Karachi, was expected, Nikam said it would demonstrate the far-reaching capabilities of India's intelligence and investigative agencies.

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Nikam On His Biographical Film

On the depiction of his personal life and the 26/11 trial in the recently released film 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story', Nikam said 99% of the film was true.

"I did have arguments with my son over my work hours and lack of commitment to the family, but it was not as acrimonious as the film depicted. That is why I said the film is 99% true," said Nikam.

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