RPF Sniffer Dog Pays Tribute To Martyrs At CSMT. | Photo Credit: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, a sniffer dog from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) dog squad paid tribute to the martyrs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Police officials also paid tribute to the martyred policemen and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office, remembering their courage and sacrifice during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Maharashtra Leaders Pay Homage

On the occasion, the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Governor, Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner, along with public representatives, senior police officers and family members of the martyrs, paid their respects by laying wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial.

Remembering The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered Mumbai by sea from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks at several locations in South Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Trident Hotel and CSMT.

The attacks brought Mumbai to a standstill, claiming 166 lives and leaving many injured.

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