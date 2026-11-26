Bullet marks are seen on the Nariman House, which was one of the targets in the 26/11 terror attacks. | ANI

At a meeting of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders where Mumbai was announced as a target of what would later be termed the 26/11 attacks, a man demanded to see the preparedness of Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices. "Fire, fire," he yelled, as all but one trainees destroyed targets. 18 years after 175 people were killed in the attacks that brought the city to a standstill and raised serious questions on countrywide terror preparedness, the man's identity remains restricted to 'Accused No 20' or 'Major General Saab'.

The Interactions

After undergoing the 21-day Daura-e-Sufa (preliminary training) between December 2007 and January 2008 in Muridke, where Kasab was introduced to LeT co-founder Hafiz Saeed and operation commander Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi, he underwent Daura-e-Khas (advanced training) at a fortified Lashkar camp in Muzaffarabad. The recruits were trained to use Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, pistols and grenades, apart from GPS navigation devices and map reading. Survival training was imparted.

On several occasions, Major General Saab was seen at the Lashkar training camp, Kasab testified during interrogations. The first time, he was descibed as a person whose men were training them. He asked them their names, inquired about their training and asked is they had any complaints. An hour later, he left.

In a second visit around August 2008 at Muridke, where Daura-e-Ribat (intelligence training) was underway, Major General Saab encouraged the trainees and asked if they can swim. He then instructed his men to give them marine training.

#2611attacksofmumbai | Eighteen years after the 26/11, survivor and key eyewitness Devika Rotawan says the memories of that night remain as vivid as ever. Now an adult, she recalls the events that changed her life when she was just nine years old.#2611Attacks #DevikaRotawan #Mumbai26November #MumbaiTerrorAttacks #CSMT #MumbaiPolice #26November2008 #26November — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 26, 2026

At a crucial meeting, Mumbai was announced as the target of attacks owing to its economic importance. It was also decided that the city would be reached through the sea route. At this time, Major General Saab asked about the trainees' preparedness. Each of them was given a 'Kalashan', or an AK-47 assault rifle, a loaded magazine and a target. 'Fire' would mean to take a single shot, 'fire, fire' would be a direction for rapid firing. All but Imran Babar shot the target. He then inspected all targets and complimented Kasab for destroying the target entirely using minimum bullets. That was the last time Kasab said he saw Major General Saab.

Accused No 20 also came up in interactions between the terrorists and their handlers on calls made by the former from Taj Mahal hotel, Oberoi Trident and Nariman House. At total of 284 such calls were made during the 58-hour siege.

Who Is Accused No 20

The identity of Accused No 20 or Major General Saab, as he is referred in the 11,509-page chargesheet pertaining to the 26/11 investigation, remains a mystery despite his pivotal role in the planning of the attacks and training of personnel. This is because Kasab claimed that when Major General Saab first visited the camp, an inquiry about his name yielded no result. Kasab told the magistrate that throughout their several interactions, the recruits were never told his name.

No police artist sketch of 'Major General Saab' exists, limiting any available details about him to Kasab's interrogation report.