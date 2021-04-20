UGC-NET 2021 exam for assistant professorship and junior research fellowship postponed amid COVID-19 spike

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to 17, 2021 has been postponed, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. The UGC-NET is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said, "Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during Covid-19 outbreak, I have advised the NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams."