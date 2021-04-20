UGC-NET 2021 exam for assistant professorship and junior research fellowship postponed amid COVID-19 spike

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to 17, 2021 has been postponed, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. The UGC-NET is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said, "Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during Covid-19 outbreak, I have advised the NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams."
Following this, NTA released a public notice stating, "Looking at the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination."
Further NTA stated, "The revised dates for the exam will be announced later and at least 15 days before the examination. Candidates are advised to visit official website of NTA https://nta.ac.in/ and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for latest updates."
Candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or send email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in for further clarification.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)