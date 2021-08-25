Uddhav’s politics of patience has worked

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s politics of patience has worked. With Union Minister Narayan Rane’s arrest, Thackeray has yet again hinted that he does not like to enter into verbal duel but believes in taking actions without any publicity gimmick.

Rane’s arrest was a collective decision after CM not only consulted his party loyalists but also his new allies NCP and Congress. The police were directed to take action and pursue it to the logical conclusion accordingly. On Tuesday evening also, Thackeray met his allies including home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, state Congress president Nana Patole to take stock of the situation and explained to them the government’s preparations to handle any eventuality post Rane’s arrest.

Thackeray, who was attacked by Rane and BJP since he took over as the CM in November 2019, was also targeted personally after the suicide of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. His family members, including his son and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, were also attacked. Thackeray maintained calm despite Rane and BJP stepping up attacks against him.

Thackeray repeatedly said he was prepared to accept criticism but would not compromise on combating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The CM also neglected Rane’s demand for the imposition of Presidential Rule over the state government’s handling of the pandemic. Uddhav through his dialogue with citizens and speeches in virtual meetings focused on the government’s role to tackle the pandemic. He also did not bother to respond to Rane’s blistering attack of being caged CM who did not visit the Mantralaya after the virus outbreak.

Thackeray will further tighten his grip over the party and government to take on Rane and BJP ahead of upcoming civic and local body elections.

Thackeray has already directed his party members at the ward level to reach out to the voters and focus on further strengthening the party organisation. This is to foil BJP’s Mission 2022 to win BMC polls. Thackeray will increase his interactions with the party activists up to Shakha level to boost their morale and put up a spirited fight against BJP and Rane in order to retain supremacy in BMC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:58 AM IST