‘Uddhav’s Attempt To Make Rahul PM Is Against Balasaheb’s Thoughts’: Uday Samant

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray's attempt to make Rahul PM is treachery to thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said here on Friday.

Samant, along with party MP Rahul Shevale addressed a press conference where they slammed the INDIA alliance leaders and targeted Uddhav Thackeray for not following the footsteps of his father.

"All corrupt leaders have come together in Mumbai for tourism"

"All corrupt leaders of India have come together in Mumbai for tourism. Thackeray should show them Penguins and send them back. None of them has the capacity to fight Modi, They are just concerned about the future of their children and hence trying to fool people," Shevale said.

"The scattered I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting has exposed those who have deceived Balasaheb's teachings," the Shiv Sena leaders said and added that whatever the opposition might say, the NDA alliance under the leadership of PM Modi shall win more than 375 seats in Lok Sabha and more than 215 MLAs in the state.

"40 thieves of 26 parties": Shevale

Shevale termed the leaders gathered in Mumbai as 40 thieves of 26 parties. "They all are named in some or the other scam. They have looted thousands of crore rupees of the people right since the days of Chara Ghotala to 2G scam to Delhi Liquor scam, Commonwealth Scam and the Jumbo COVID Centre scam in Mumbai," he added.

The duo also sought to do away with the allegations levelled by the opposition regarding separating Mumbai from Maharashtra. "It has been a favourite argument of some people whenever elections are round the corner. It is like frogs in the rainy season. These people have a flawed perception where they feel that Mumbai will be snatched away from Maharashtra. It is so much so that it feels like they themselves intend to do so. Otherwise, their arguments are hollow," Samant said.