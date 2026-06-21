Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT Rolls Out Major Panvel Revamp, Builds Mumbai-Style Grassroots Network For Future Polls | Shiv Sena UBT Social Media

Navi Mumbai: In a major organisational overhaul aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots presence, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is set to implement a new organisational structure in Panvel district, replacing the existing city chief system with a network of divisional heads, sub-divisional heads and branch chiefs.

The announcement was made by former Union minister and senior party leader during the inauguration of the party's newly established district office in Panvel.

The restructuring has been inspired by the organisational model adopted by the party in Mumbai, where a strong network of branch chiefs and grassroots workers has historically played a key role in building the party's support base.

"From its inception, Shiv Sena's real strength has been its branch chiefs and dedicated grassroots workers. Mumbai's organisational framework helped the party reach ordinary citizens and build a strong mass base. We have decided to adopt a similar model in Panvel," said a party office.

Under the proposed structure, the existing posts of city chief and deputy city chief will be replaced by divisional heads. Separate divisional heads will be appointed for each node in the Panvel region, while sub-divisional heads will be assigned to every municipal ward.

To further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, branch chiefs will be appointed across localities. Party leaders said preparations are underway to appoint branch chiefs in all 78 branches within the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, creating an independent organisational network in every neighbourhood.

Although the next Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls are still some time away, party leaders said preparations have already begun.

The restructuring is being undertaken with a clear electoral focus, aimed at improving direct engagement with voters, strengthening booth-level organisation, expanding the party's reach and increasing its visibility across the region.

Party insiders said the changes are expected to enhance coordination between office-bearers and grassroots workers while ensuring a stronger presence in every ward.

Party leaders said the process of organisational restructuring is in its final stages, and appointments of divisional heads, sub-divisional heads and branch chiefs will be announced shortly. The exercise is also expected to create opportunities for new workers to take up leadership roles.

"Voting patterns in previous municipal elections have demonstrated Shiv Sena's strength in the Panvel region. Candidates contesting on the Mashal symbol have secured victories, while in several wards our candidates received between 3,500 and 4,000 votes on average.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/