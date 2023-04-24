Uddhav Thackeray's attack on PM Modi would anger BJP workers: Chandrakant Bawankule

Uddhav's attack on PM Modi would anger BJP workers, the saffron party's president in Maharashtra Chandrakant Bawankule has warned.

Meanwhile, Ashish Deshmukh, the Congress leader who was served with a notice by his party for speaking up against AICC and MPCC presidents Rahul Gandhi and Nana Patole, met Bawankule, who was in Nagpur, today leading to speculations of new emerging political equations.

While reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relation to CBI notice to former J&K governor Satyapal Malik during his rally at Pachora on Sunday, the state BJP chief warned him that such remarks may make BJP workers restive.

'Thackeray must be circumspect'

Asserting that the "flaming torch" (party symbol) of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be extinguished in 2024 with a resounding Modi victory, Bawankule alleged Thackeray was routinely attacking the PM on a personal level.

"Thackeray must be circumspect while talking about the PM, Union Minister Amit Shah and (Maharashtra deputy chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis. Because, it may result in discontent among BJP workers,"Bawankule added.

Ashish Deshmukh served notice

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh's surprise breakfast-meeting with Bawankule led to several speculations on Monday.

"I was served notice by the party. I had even replied to it. But, haven't heard from the party officials about it after that. I feel they agree with my reply," Deshmukh said while stressing that no political meaning should be drawn out of his meeting with the state BJP chief.

Deshmukh met Bawankule at the latter's office at Koradi. They were together for about just under an hour. Though Deshmukh has said that no political meaning should be drawn, political circles are rife with speculations about BJP hunting for suitable candidate for Savner and Katol assembly seats and Deshmukh might be offered one.