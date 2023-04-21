Mumbai: Raut slams MNS chief for attacking Uddhav on 'mishandling' Covid crisis, calls him BJP's parrot

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a full-scale attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray for his comments alleging that his estranged cousin and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also liable for 'culpable homicide' for mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Raut calls Raj Thackeray BJP's parrot

Raut said, “Now-a-days, BJP has kept some parrots to support them. Let them whistle. Corpses were floating in the River Ganges in UP and there was no place to cremate bodies in Gujarat. Raj Theckaray should demand registration of offence against Gujarat and UP CMs too.”

Uddhav seeks fair inquiry into the tragedy unfolded in Kharghar

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while speaking to media had sought fair inquiry in the death of devotees at Kharghar ground. Thereafter, Raj Thackeray said, “Death due to negligence had happened during Covid-19 pandemic, an offence can be registered against Uddhav Thackeray for the death due to negligence. The Kharghar incident was an accident and no one should politicise the accident.”

UBT Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare shot off a letter, informing 'Dada' Raj (elder brother) that the Navi Mumbai tragedy of April 16 was a "man-made disaster" compared to the Covid-19 pandemic which was a natural calamity not created by Uddhav.

Adopting a sweet sisterly tone, Andhare lauded Raj for the "four-day delay but finally speaking about the tragedy" that claimed 14 lives, and then hit hard: "After the disaster, did you rush to meet the families of the victims?"