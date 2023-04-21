Kharghar Tragedy: Shah, CM, Deputy CM feasted while people were dying, says Shiv Sena (UBT) in Saamana

Watch: Shiv Sena leaders file complaint against UBT leader Sanjay Raut over his statement on Kharghar deaths | ANI

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government over the death of 15 people due to heat stroke during the event in Kharghar, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana on Friday published a photograph wherein Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet ministers enjoying feast on the same day of the tragedy.

Saamana's stinging critique of govt

Saamana in its front page stated, “When lakhs of Appasaheb followers were struggling on the Kharghar ground at 42 degree celsius heat, a feast had been organised in the royal tent at the same ground.”

A photo shows CM Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis, MLA Bharat Gogawale, Prakash Surve, Minister Shmbhuraj Desai and Mahendra Thorve enjoying a feast along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “When followers were hungry and thirsty, the corporate servants were there to serve delicious food for these ministers,” Saamana stated. The government had spent crores of rupees for this feast, claimed Saamana.

Government has killed the people: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said to the media, “Post mortem report stated that the victims were empty stomach but at the same time a feast was organised in a royal tent in the same Kharghar ground. Why were sheds not erected? Because Shinde-Fadnavis wanted to fly drones and wanted to show a huge crowd to the nation. Isn't it culpable homicide?" asked Raut.

“Government has killed the people. Will the one member committee inquire about the royal feast?” Raut said. “Every public representative wants to speak on this issue because everyone has different information. So a two-day assembly session should be called. When Sadhus were beaten up in Palghar, Fadnavis had demanded an assembly session. Now where is he?” Raut questioned.

Kharghar deaths a natural disaster: Narayan Rane

Meanwhile, Union Minister Narayan Rane said, “Kharghar death incident was a natural disaster, no one had purposely planned it. People had died because of sunstroke. Opposition parties are disappointed after losing the government." Rane also said that he doesn't know who Sanjay Raut is.

