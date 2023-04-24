I’m ready for elections: Ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray |

Mumbai: Aggressive Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed the people in the name of Hindutva all the while challenging the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde to face the elections.

Terming the Shinde faction as ‘thieves’ for stealing his father’s name, and party’s name and symbol, Thackeray said that those who don’t have anything of their own tend to take away other's things and said that those who face people on their own shall win the hearts of the people and also the elections.

Uddhav Thackeray confident about the elections

“I challenge you to announce the elections now. I’m ready to face the elections. People are with me. The sun pours fire during the day. But, people gathered here have stored that fire in their heads. The fire shall burn you in the elections,” Thackeray said.

“BJP itself is not a challenge. But, they are in power and whatever they do while in power is a challenge. How to undo it will have to be pondered upon,” he said.

“Modi used to speak about doubling farm income during elections. I see many farmers here. I would like to ask them whether their income has doubled,” Thackeray said while criticizing Modi government’s policies.

Thackeray slams Modi-Shah duo

Thackeray also criticised the Modi-Shah duo for the CBI notice to former J&K governor Satyapal Malik. Recounting an incident where the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpeyee had changed the party’s elections strategy after some questions were raised by the then army chief, Thackeray said, “Had it been now even the army generals too would have had to face the ED and CBI.”

Thackeray also raised questions over Shinde government’s achievements. “They criticise me for running the government from home. But, what have they given you while roaming around the state?” he asked the pople.

He also challenged the BJP over the issue of Hindutva. “Show a single incident when I went against Hindutva,” he said and criticized the BJP for having different stand for every state. “If you are so committed to Hindutva, why don’t you have cow slaughter ban enforced in Goa,” he asked.