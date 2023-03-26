Uddhav Thackeray warns Rahul Gandhi at Malegaon rally: 'Savarkar our God, will not tolerate his insult'

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP after conviction in defamation case. On Saturday (March 25), during a media interview, Rahul Gandhi commented, "My name is not Savarkar, it's Gandhi. I will never apologize."

On Sunday, addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Malegaon, Uddhav Thackeray has warned Gandhi, whose party is a part of MVA in Maharashtra, that they will not tolerate any insult to Savarkar.

𝗨𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹'𝘀 ₹𝟮𝟬,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗶

A public meeting was held by Uddhav Thackeray at the MSG (Masga) College grounds in Malegaon. During his speech, Uddhav Thackeray said Rahul Gandhi has asked who does the ₹20,000 crore belong to, but the BJP had no response to this. "Hindenburg has exposed corruption worth thousands of crores, but the BJP has not given any attention to it. The Prime Minister has not provided an answer either. Instead, simple people like us are hounded by agencies like ED and CBI," Uddhav Thackeray said.

'𝗦𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗚𝗼𝗱, 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁': 𝗨𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮𝘃

"I just want to tell one thing to Rahul Gandhi: You have traveled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and we stand with you, along with Sanjay Raut who walked with you. This is a battle for democracy. However, I am publicly telling this to Rahul Gandhi that Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿: 𝗨𝗱𝗱𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹

"Savarkar spent 14 years in prison. Enduring 14 years of torture and suffering in prison is not a child's play. Therefore, I remind you Rahul Gandhi that we've come together to save the democracy of our nation. Don't let our unity falter. You are being instigated deliberately Time is running out, and if we don't act now, our country will be ruled by dictatorship," Thackeray further added.

Read Also Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence ahead of BMC polls