Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi to instruct apex bodies to endorse Maha govt's decision to cancel final year exams of professional courses

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct national level apex authorities to endorse the decision taken by the state government regarding the cancellation of final year/semester examinations of the professional courses and issue necessary guidelines to the Universities in this regard.
Thackeray said the state government on June 18, in view of present COVID-19 crisis, has decided not to conduct the final year/semester examinations of the non-professional courses as well as professional courses and award degrees based on the formula to be decided by the Universities. Further, an option would be given to students who want to take examinations whenever is feasible to be held.
''It was also decided to get decision in respect of Professional courses to be endorsed by the respective Apex authorities as these courses are regulated by national level apex bodies like the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE)and National Council For Hotel Management and Catering Technology. I will request to instruct these Apex authorities to endorse the state government's decision regarding cancellation of final year/semester examinations of the Professional courses and to issue necessary guidelines to the Universities in this regard,'' Thackeray said in his letter to PM Modi dated June 25.
Thackeray explained that COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra has created many challenges for the students pursuing higher education in the state. ''As you are aware he state has recorded the highest number of Covid19cases in the country and the number is increasing in all the major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Pune Metropolitan Region, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Akola and Palghar,'' he noted.
CM said that students and parents are concerned about the final year/semester examinations of the academic year 2019-20 and commencement of next academic calendar 2020-21. ''The present atmosphere is not yet conducive for conduct of any examinations and classes. Further, conducting examinations amidst existing pandemic may prove to be an enormous task for the district and municipal administration, examining authorities, transport authorities besides students ad parents. You might recall that I had requested you to direct authorities regarding issuing uniform guidelines in respect of cancellation of final year/semester examinations, during the video conference meeting of the CMs held on June 16,'' he added.
Thackeray further stated that in respect of students except final year/semester, the state has implemented University Grant Commission guidelines regarding conduct of examinations and new academic calendar. ''However, it was decided to hold final year/semester examination in the month of July this year,'' he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)