Uddhav Thackeray urges PM Modi to instruct apex bodies to endorse Maha govt's decision to cancel final year exams of professional courses

Thackeray said the state government on June 18, in view of present COVID-19 crisis, has decided not to conduct the final year/semester examinations of the non-professional courses as well as professional courses and award degrees based on the formula to be decided by the Universities. Further, an option would be given to students who want to take examinations whenever is feasible to be held.

''It was also decided to get decision in respect of Professional courses to be endorsed by the respective Apex authorities as these courses are regulated by national level apex bodies like the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Council of Architecture (COA), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE)and National Council For Hotel Management and Catering Technology. I will request to instruct these Apex authorities to endorse the state government's decision regarding cancellation of final year/semester examinations of the Professional courses and to issue necessary guidelines to the Universities in this regard,'' Thackeray said in his letter to PM Modi dated June 25.