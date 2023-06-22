Uddhav Thackeray, Kin's Security Thinned; Metal Detectors Outside Matoshree In Mumbai Removed

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI File Photo

Security of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, and his family members have been thinned, stated reports. The metal detectors installed outside Thackeray's residence--Matoshree--in Dadar was removed. Additionally, the two pecial Police Force Officer gunmen, six police personnel deployed there have been removed too.

Reports stated that presently four policement remained at Matoshree to provide security.

Security Cover Thinned

One vehicle from Uddhav Thackeray's convoy has been removed. Thackeray has Z-plus security wherein he is provided one escort car, three QRT commando vehicles and one to provide him security. With the removal of one, his security convoy has been reduced to five from six vehicles.

Apart from Thackeray, one vehicle each has been removed from his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya & Tejas' convoys. The three have secuirty under Y-plus category. The number of cars in their convoy had gone up to four after Uddhav assumed the post of Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

It is yet to be ascertained as to why was Thackeray's security cover was thinned.

Shiv Sena Split

Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, split into two after 40 legislators including Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and eventually toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi--an alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sea.

On June 20, the parties held their separate Foundation Day events through which the two partiies engaged in mud slinging. Meanwhile, Uddhav Faction demanded that United Nations to declare the day as 'Traitors Day' owing to the firdt.

Sanjay Raut (MP, Shiv Sena [UBY]) had written letter adressing the United Nations cSecretary Chief demandin June 20 be declared as 'World traitor's Day'.