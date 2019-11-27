Uddhav Thackeray joins forces with Congress-NCP to beat Afzal Khan-ki fauj

Mumbai: From being an ace shutter-bug to a reticent politician, today Shiv Sena President Uddhav B. Thackeray is in the national limelight and on the threshold of making history -- becoming the first member of the state's prominent political family to hold the top post of Chief Minister -- on Tuesday.

In the past four weeks of unprecedented political crisis in Maharashtra, he pranced and pounced towards the final kill, even as the Sena was threatened with virtual oblivion after its 30-year-old ally Bharatiya Janata Party dumped it and dismissed it from the NDA.