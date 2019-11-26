Uddhav stakes claim to form 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' govt

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.
Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, a Sena leader said.
"We are submitting a joint statement of staking claim for government formation before the governor. We will also produce proof of the support of all the MLAs of the three parties to the governor as a part of the mandatory procedure," said the leader.
Common Minimum Program (CMP) was discussed before coming to the conclusion. Communal harmony, health infrastructure, farmer employment, industrialisation, tackling unemployment, nature and ecology conservation are the primary objectives of the Common Minimum Program.
In a tri-party meeting Abu Azmi, MLA of Samajwadi Party was also present. He declared to give support to Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition of which Sharad Pawar has been declared the chief. Also, independent leader Bacchu Kadu said, "We support this coalition as we believe we will be able to work for the deprived, farmers together to empower the poor people together."
(With Inputs from PTI)
