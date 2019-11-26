After morning shenanigans, Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari likely to be replaced

In a face-saving move, the Centre is likely to transfer Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis put in his papers on Tuesday. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is likely to replace Koshyari, said highly-placed sources in the government.

Mishra took charge as Rajashtan Governor on September 9, after being shifted from Himachal Pradesh where he was appointed as Governor on July 22.

A veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, he has been a state and Union Minister, as well as serving as head of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit and as national Vice President.

Koshyari has served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and a member of Rajya Sabha.