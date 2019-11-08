‘Uddhav didn’t pick up my calls’: 5 things Fadnavis said after resigning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday tendered his resignation while blaming the ally Shiv Sena for the impasse over government formation after the Assembly polls.

"The governor has accepted my resignation. I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving me the chance to serve them for the last five years," Fadnavis said.

1. There was no talk anytime of sharing the post of CM for two-and-half years each between the two parties... (Union Minister) Nitin Gadkari and I spoke with the BJP President Amit Shah who also said there was no such commitment on this.

2. Balasaheb Thackeray is respected by all of us, infact we even never said anything against Uddhav ji Thackeray, but in past 5 years and especially last 10 days the kind of statements which were made against our top leadership including Modi ji, were not tolerable

3. I have a very close relationship with Uddhav ji Thackeray and it will continue, I called him up many times but he has not responded yet.

4) Some people have been making slanderous claims from Day (Fadnavis hits out at Sanjay Raut)

5) People didn’t vote for BJP or Sena, they voted for the Maha Yuti. Was shocked to hear Uddhav say ‘all options are open’.

6) Shiv Sena is 100% responsible for talks failing , they did not take my calls. They stopped the discussion. Alliance is not broken yet,neither they announced nor us. Our parties are still together in Centre

Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats