Uber's 'Riding With Intercity' Reveals Mumbai & Pune As Top Weekend Getaways

Mumbaikars are opting for the scenic charm of Pune, the spiritual allure of Nasik, the misty hills of Lonavala, and the coastal beauty of Alibaug for their weekend escapes. Meanwhile, Delhiites are drawn to the regal heritage of Jaipur, the vibrant culture of Chandigarh, and the spiritual vibes of Vrindavan. Chennai residents are embracing weekends with trips to the tranquil Puducherry, the historical gems of Vellore, and the cultural richness of Thiruvannamalai. On the other hand, Jaipur locals are exploring the bustling streets of Delhi, the spiritual ambience of Ajmer, and the traditional charm of Sikar during their weekend getaways.

Uber's annual travel index, 'Riding with Intercity,' released on Tuesday, sheds light on the evolving trends of outstation travel in India, reflecting the nation's love for weekend getaways. "In 2023, Indians embraced leisure and religious travel, contributing to the highest-ever Intercity trips booked on the Uber platform" read the report released by Uber. According to the report, the top three Intercity routes in India were Mumbai to Pune, Delhi to Agra, and Bangalore to Kolar.

Surge in travel

The surge in travel is attributed to improved road infrastructure, with the development of national and state highways reducing travel times and enhancing comfort. Uber's Intercity service now allows riders to book round trips lasting up to 5 days, retaining the same Uber and driver throughout, offering a flexible and convenient travel option.

Notable trends from the index include a 5x increase in advance bookings, allowing riders to plan journeys up to 90 days ahead, aiding both travellers and drivers in better scheduling and forecasting earnings.

"Uber's 'Riding with Intercity' index reflects the changing dynamics of travel preferences in India, showcasing a blend of leisure, business, and family-focused journeys. The flexibility offered by round trips and advance bookings has become pivotal in shaping the way Indians plan and experience their weekend getaways" said a transport expert.