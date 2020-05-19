Two suicides in three days: Sr citizen jumps off Kandivli high-rise, dies; Malad woman hangs herself

In two separate incidents over the last three days, a 20-year-old hanged herself to death in Malad last Saturday, while in the other, a 79-year-old retired government employee, Ranjeet Singh, jumped off the terrace of a Kandivli-based high-rise on Monday afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital, but declared dead before arrival. Samta Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter as they have not recovered any suicide note. However, the body has been sent for postmortem, to ascertain whether the senior was Covid-positive. The grieving family is yet to be questioned.

According to police, the incident occurred around 12.30pm on Monday. The senior, who lived in a flat on the eighth floor of the NG Sun City Phase II in Thakur Village, Kandivli (E), jumped off the building's terrace. The security guard, on hearing a loud thud, rushed to check and found Singh lying in a pool of blood.

The guard immediately alerted Singh's family and other residents, who rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival. Preliminary questioning did not reveal Singh's Covid status, which will be clear from the post-mortem report.

"Since the family was grief-stricken, we could not ask whether Singh had shown any symptoms suggesting he was corona-positive. We have registered an ADR in the matter and will question residents and the family to determine the motive and get the sequence of events," said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

In the other incident, which occurred on Saturday, a 20-year-old woman hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Malwani, Malad (W), after her boyfriend took his own life. Police said the woman could not bear the loss of her lover and this possibly pushed her to take the extreme step. Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector, Malvani police station, said, "We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot, and an ADR has been registered in the matter."