Two saved from sex racket in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police station along with their local crime branch (LCB) counterparts busted a prostitution racket and arrested a 22-year-old female pimp in Bhayandar.

Acting on a tip-off about immoral trafficking of young women, the police established contact with the female pimp through a decoy customer.

After striking the deal, the decoy scheduled a meeting near a lodge in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (East). The police team led by Assistant Police Inspector, Devidas Handore, laid a trap and apprehended the female pimp while she was accepting Rs 3,000 for closing the sex trade deal with the police decoy.

Two women (aged 22 and 26 years), who according to the police were lured into prostitution activities, were also rescued from the clutches of the racketeer.

A case under section 370 of the IPC and sections 4, 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered in this context at the Navghar police station which is conducting further investigations.