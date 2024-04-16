 Two Parcels Containing ₹60 Lakh Found In Duronto Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTwo Parcels Containing ₹60 Lakh Found In Duronto Train

Two Parcels Containing ₹60 Lakh Found In Duronto Train

Rs 60 lakh were found in two parcels, which were discovered in a parcel bogie of a Duronto train heading from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Tuesday.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

During a routine search by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), three out of 210 parcels appeared suspicious. Upon inspection, one parcel contained Rs40 lakh cash, while another held Rs20 lakh. The matter was subsequently reported to the Income Tax Department.

These inspections aimed to prevent any illegal activities during the election period. Suspicion arose regarding a particular parcel box labeled ‘parcel of clothes’. Upon inspection by RPF and railway police personnel, 500 notes were discovered inside.

Read Also
Indore: Lalwani wants Mumbai Duranto named after Lata Mangeshkar; Raises demand in Lok Sabha
article-image

Each railway baggage receives a parcel code, aiding the police in tracing the origins of the cash. Despite the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the associated code of conduct, people are found to be carrying excess cash. It’s worth noting that during elections, people are restricted to carrying no more than Rs50,000, yet many are found with larger sums. No case was registered with railway police yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Stays Auction Of Ancient Jain Idols

Bombay HC Stays Auction Of Ancient Jain Idols

Mumbai: After Notice From HC, BMC To Remove Decorative Lights From Trees

Mumbai: After Notice From HC, BMC To Remove Decorative Lights From Trees

Mumbai: Man Loses ₹1.22 Cr In Forex Trading Fraud

Mumbai: Man Loses ₹1.22 Cr In Forex Trading Fraud

Two Parcels Containing ₹60 Lakh Found In Duronto Train

Two Parcels Containing ₹60 Lakh Found In Duronto Train

Battle Over Credit: Mumbai & Gujarat Police Claim Success In Salman Khan Shooting Investigation

Battle Over Credit: Mumbai & Gujarat Police Claim Success In Salman Khan Shooting Investigation