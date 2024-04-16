Two Parcels Containing ₹60 Lakh Found In Duronto Train

Photo: Representative Image

During a routine search by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), three out of 210 parcels appeared suspicious. Upon inspection, one parcel contained Rs40 lakh cash, while another held Rs20 lakh. The matter was subsequently reported to the Income Tax Department.

These inspections aimed to prevent any illegal activities during the election period. Suspicion arose regarding a particular parcel box labeled ‘parcel of clothes’. Upon inspection by RPF and railway police personnel, 500 notes were discovered inside.

Each railway baggage receives a parcel code, aiding the police in tracing the origins of the cash. Despite the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the associated code of conduct, people are found to be carrying excess cash. It’s worth noting that during elections, people are restricted to carrying no more than Rs50,000, yet many are found with larger sums. No case was registered with railway police yet.