Indore: Lalwani wants Mumbai Duranto named after Lata Mangeshkar; Raises demand in Lok Sabha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani while paying tribute to the city’s daughter Lata Mangeshkar in Lok Sabha on Friday demanded that the name Indore-Mumbai Duranto Express be named after Lata Mangeshkar.

During the discussion on the budget in Lok Sabha, MP Lalwani made 10 demands for the city including making the city a mobile manufacturing hub and also setting up a digital university.

MP Lalwani demanded starting the export of potato, onion and garlic. He also demanded starting work on the Indore-Manmad railway track.

Lalwani demanded starting of Vande Bharat trains from Indore and improving the Indore railway station and making it as good as the Bhopal railway station. He also demanded rail connectivity with Pithampur,

Sanwer, Ujjain and Mhow through Metro train. A multi-modal transportation station should also be set up here, he said.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:42 AM IST