The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay). | File

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has reportedly begun replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones in its hostel rooms as part of broader measures to address student safety concerns on campus following the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.

The initiative commenced on November 22, nearly two months after Wakode's death, and is expected to extend to other hostels across the campus in phases.

IIT Bombay Begins Infrastructure Upgrades To Strengthen Student Safety

Aditya Joshi, General Secretary of Hostel Affairs, stated that the initiative was aimed at strengthening student safety and improving hostel infrastructure, The Times of India reported.

In his communication to students, Joshi also sought their feedback and encouraged them to suggest practical solutions to improve safety measures across the campus.

The exercise forms part of the institute's broader efforts to address concerns over student welfare and hostel infrastructure.

Replacement Work Begins At Hostel 4

A student was quoted as saying by the newspaper that the replacement work would initially be carried out at Hostel 4.

“The replacement work will initially be carried out in Hostel 4, with the schedule for other hostels to be communicated through their respective hostel general secretaries and maintenance councillors,” the student said.

Sahil Wakode Suicide

The infrastructure upgrades at IIT Bombay come in the wake of the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode. Wakode died by suicide on September 18, 2026, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination.

His death raised concerns over student welfare, academic pressure, grievance redressal mechanisms and campus safety.

The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Protesters Question Efficacy Of Measure

Students holding protests seeking justice for Wakode have questioned the efficacy of replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted ones, noting that it would not address broader problems that students face.

"There is no scientific study that has established that student suicide is a spontaneous moment of action where ceiling fan rods are the primary medium to execute it," the Hindustan Times quoted a statement from the students as saying. "The ridiculousness of this premise is being promoted by a premier research institute like IIT Bombay."

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