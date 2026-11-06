After Sahil Wakode Suicide, IIT-Bombay Circulates Survey To Understand Why Students Resort To Cheating

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay | File

In the wake of the death by suicide of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay student Sahil Wakode on September 18, the institute has reportedly circulated a survey to understand students’ perceptions of dishonesty and look into the reasons why they resort to academic malpractices.

Among the questions that the institute is asking as part of the survey are whether students would consider cheating if they knew that they would fail otherwise, and whether the pressure to secure good grades make examination malpractices easier to justify, The Indian Express reported. The survey will also ask respondents if they believe that excessive punishment could make students reluctant to accept mistakes or seek assistance.

The survey was circulated by the IIT-Bombay’s Undergraduate Academic Council amid concerns about students’ mental health in the backdrop of Wakode’s suicide.

Sahil Wakode’s suicide

Wakode died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination. An IIT-Bombay professor, Suryanarayana Doolla, has been booked for abetment to suicide in connection with the death.

Following Wakode's death, the institute had stated that he was caught using a mobile phone during the examination and had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute also maintained that no disciplinary action had been taken against Wakode following the incident and that he had rather received counselling.

Parents allege caste-based discrimination

However, Wakode's parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination and mental pressure at the institute.

They have sought action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.