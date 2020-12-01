Two house helps arrested for stealing jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh

The Pydhonie police have arrested two house helps for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh from a trader’s house recently. The accused have been identified as Ramjanbi Shaikh, 32, alias Takli and Seema Tumbalwar, 29, alias Nasima. According to police Shaikh is serial offender with multiple offences registered against her at various police stations across the city.

Recently the two approached a local trader from Pydhonie area after learning that the latter was looking for house help. Since the lockdown the trader has stopped allowing house helps in his house due to coronavirus concerns. He was looking for house help for couple of months but failed to get one and asked his relatives to look for house help for him.

On last Monday the two went to his house and told that they had been referred by his relatives, believing him traders family allowed them to work. The family asked the two for documents but they told that they don't have anything and would get it tomorrow.

In the evening, the trader's wife realised that many jewellery pieces were missing from their house after which she informed her husband. After the verification trader approached Pydhonie police and lodged his complaint. Police registered an offence under the section 381 (theft by clerk of servant of property in possession of employer) and 34 ( common intension) against the two who gave their false identities as Shabana and Nasreen and began looking for them.

The police who had no clue about the two started checking CCTV footages of the area, in one such footage police found a taxi in which the two had arrived. “We traced the taxi driver who dropped them to Mankhurd and told us that they were going to Sanpada. In Mankhurd we could not found any leads, but in Sanpada with the help of our informers we managed to trace their relative who told us that the two stay in Kokri Agar in Wadala,” said a police officer

A police team the arrested the two from their house and so far managed to recover jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh. According to the police, the main accused Shaikh has atleast six similar offence registered against her at Juhu, Cuffe Parade, Ghatkopar Parel and Dharavi area.