Mumbai Crime Watch: Two held with pistol in Thane

Two persons have been arrested from Kalyan in Thane district for carrying a pistol and bullets, police said on Sunday.

The accused Sushil Bondve (27) and Gaurav Khardikar (28) were picked up on a tip-off from Gouripada area on Friday, a Khadakpada police station officer said.

They have been booked under various provisions of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.