Mumbai Crime: Two held for sending abusive messages to minor girl

The city crime branch on Monday arrested two teenagers for allegedly harassing and sending abusive messages to a minor girl.

According to the police, the two accused Kush Yadav, 20, and Sandeep Nishad, 20, wanted to start a conversation with the girl and when she did not reply to any of their messages they allegedly sent her abusive texts.

On July 27, Nishad allegedly sent a message to victim asking for her friend's number. However, the victim did not share any details as the number from which she received the message was unknown to her. When she refused to share the number, Nishad allegedly sent her abusive messages, after which the victim blocked the number. Nishad then allegedly started sending abusive and vulgar messages from Yadav's number.

The victim then got scared and narrated the incident to her parents after which they approached the Powai police station and a case was registered on August 9. The crime branch unit 10 traced the accused to Powai and arrested them. They were handed over to Powai police station for further investigation, said an official.