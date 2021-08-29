Two former delivery men held for stealing ₹4 lakh cash

Malad Police arrested two men, both former courier delivery men, for house break in charges and decamping with cash and valuables worth ₹4 lakh. The arrested accused, who were earlier employed with the same delivery company, had to settle scores with their boss, for which they committed the crime, said police. The duo was roaming around the area, when they were nabbed by the police.

According to Malad Police sources, the complainant had approached police and claimed that two of their former employees-- Harsh Santosh Mishra and his accomplice, Sohail Alam, had allegedly stolen cash valued at ₹4 lakh kept in the locker of their office on August 23. Acting on this complaint, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the spot and saw the duo, Mishra and Alam, and caught them in the act.

Police said that the accused walked into the office, accessed the drawer, took the locker key and decamped with the day's earnings worth ₹4 lakh. Acting on this information, police traced the accused duo moving along the road for over five hours, aimlessly. The duo was apprehended and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for house break in, robbery and common intention.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:54 AM IST