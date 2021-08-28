Madhya Pradesh: For Indore students, CET to be held in two phases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three days ahead of exam, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Saturday decided to to hold common entrance test (CET) in two phases for those students who had given Indore as first choice of centre, but were allocated centres in other cities.

The first phase of the exam will be held on a pre-decided date i.e. August 31, whereas the date for second phase is yet to be decided.

The decision of the university came a day after protests were held at RNT Marg campus of DAVV by Congress, NSUI and ABVP over the issue of allocating CET centres to Indore students in Bhopal and other districts.

The university officers held a meeting on Saturday and decided to hold CET in two phases for Indore based applicants. The decision was taken in consultation with the National Testing Agency which has the contract for CET-2021.

“On the request of applicants from Indore, who could not take exam in other cities, we have decided to hold CET in two phases,” vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain told reporters.

In a press release, DAVV said that applicants who have given their first choice of centre as Indore but got allotted centres in other cities, they may submit an application through email davv@nta.ac.in for the change of examination centre, latest by 3.00 pm on August 29.”

The press release added, “On receiving such requests for the change of examination centre, these applicants will be allowed to appear in the second phase of examination. Dates for the same will be announced by the NTA separately.”

The release added that the candidature of applications, who would apply for change of examination centres for the first phase of examination would be treated as cancelled automatically.

“The centre for the second phase of examination will be at Indore only. Applicants are hereby advised to visit the website of NTA (davv.nta.ac.in) regularly for further details,” the press release concluded.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath had also requested the Governor and Chancellor of state universities, Mangubhai C Patel to direct DAVV administration to setup centres for all CET applicants of Indore in their own city.

Around 6000 students from Indore were being allocated centres in Bhopal and other remote districts.

Congress vice president Ajay Chordia, secretaries Tejprakash Rane, Anup Shukla and NSUI district president Amit Patel had led the Friday’s protest. ABVP too had staged protests over the issue.

Rane said that they are happy that DAVV eventually took the decision in favour of students of Indore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:31 PM IST