Indore: BKS against MSP, bats for remmunerative prices for farmers, warns Centre of dharna on Sept 8 if demands are not met





Amid the ongoing protest by farmers in New Delhi over the 3 farm

laws, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an arm of Rastriya Svayamsevak

Sangh (RSS) has demanded that the Central Government should provide remunerative price on cost basis, not minimum support price

(MSP) to the farmer.



They warned that if their demands were not met they will stage nationwide dharna on September 8.



A two-day meeting of the managing committee of BSK was held in the city,

where problems of the farmers were discussed. While talking to the media in here in the city on Friday, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Chaudhary said that since the farmers are not getting the price of their produce, the poor farmers are becoming poorer and indebted. Their future is bleak.

He said that the government cannot shirk its responsibility by declaring a support price, everyone has come to know that this support price is just a hoax.

The BKS is only demanding that the government should start giving remunerative prices on the basis of the cost. Chouhdary said that the farmer will have to be paid a remunerative price on the basis of cost, not minimum support price.

The farmer’s leader said, "We are cautioning the government to accept our demand and make the announcement by 31th August. Otherwise, on 8th September, the farmers of BKS will observe a nationwide agitation with a one-day dharna at district centres across the country, for which the entire responsibility will be of the government."

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:37 AM IST