Two drug peddlers held in separate incidents in Mumbai

In two separate drug operations, the police seized cannabis valued at Rs 4 lakh from Pydhonie in south Mumbai and over 2,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from a drug peddler in Shivaji Nagar. In both incidents, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to sources, in the first case, a team from Pydhonie police station had received a tip-off that a drug peddler was to arrive to broker a deal near P D'mello Road in south Mumbai in a four wheeler. Police arrested a 20-year-old youth and recovered 20 kg cannabis valuing about Rs 4 lakh from his Swift Dzire, which was intercepted by the team.

The accused booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and his vehicle was seized by police for investigation.

In the second incident, on Friday afternoon, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) acted on a tip off nabbed a drug peddler near Bainganwadi in Shivaji Nagar with 2,053 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, which is banned under the NDPS Act. The cough syrup which was seized from the accused is valued at Rs 4.10 lakh in the international market.