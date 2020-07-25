Two-day Janata curfew in Nagpur after a spurt of Coronavirus case

Mumbai: As the coronavirus cases surged following easing of curbs, civic authorities on Friday announced a 'janta curfew' in Nagpur on Saturday and Sunday to check the spread of the infection.

The progressive cases in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and city together have surged to 3,128 with 40 deaths on Friday.

Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced that only essential services will remain functional during the period. "Only medical shops, healthcare centres and milk outlets will remain open. All non-essential markets will remain shut," Mundhe said.

Mundhe strongly defended the decision expressing disappointment over non-compliance of lockdown norms by citizens leading to rise in Covid 19 cases. Mundhe has announced that those violating the Janata Curfew will face punitive action and hefty fines.

Mundhe has been repeatedly raising concerns over citizens taking the lockdown lightly. He informed that the decision to impose Janata Curfew was taken after meeting the elected representatives and the civic administration.

Mundhe said for the last 8 to 10 days, the civic administration had been trying to push for Covid-19 compliant behavioural change in citizens. "We have decided to implement two-day janta curfew to bring public awareness about behavioural change towards Covid-19 rules. But if these rules are not followed, then a strict curfew could be imposed in the city," he warned. "We are appealing to citizens to participate and support the janta curfew and change their behaviour and help break the coronavirus transmission chain, said Mundhe.

"Citizens should remain indoors and change their behaviour to comply with Covid-19 guidelines to help break the transmission chain, he said. The number of coronavirus patients in Nagpur district has shot up after the easing of lockdown under the state government's "Mission Begin Again" initiative.

He reiterated that if the citizens will not amend behaviour, there is no option but to extend lockdown by 14 days.