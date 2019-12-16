Two arrested for stealing 110 kg onions from Kalyan APMC market

Thieves earlier used to steal expensive items like mobile phones, gold ornaments and electronic gadgets, but now with rise in prices miscreants are stealing onions. On Saturday morning, police arrested two for stealing 110 kg of onions from a wholesaler's shop in Kalyan APMC market.

The Kalyan Bazarpeth police arrested two thieves when they were trying to run away with the onions. The accused have been identified as Imran Sayyad (20) Zarid Shaikh (19) and both are resident of Kalyan. The incident took place on Friday night, when wholesaler Amit Ganpat Sarvgoud (37) found out that two gunny bags with each having 55 kg onions were missing from his shop.

On Friday night, Amit, who stays in Shahad area in Kalyan, had kept the gunny bags outside the shop, before he left for his home. Amit has been selling vegetables in the same place for the last 10 years, police said. But later on Saturday morning, when he came back to the shop, he found out about the theft and approached the police, who registered case against unidentified person under section 379 of the IPC. After which, police arrested both the accused.