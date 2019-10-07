Two arrested for killing 53-yr-old man in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: A 53-year-old man who was suffering from paralysis died after he was hit by a duo on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Bashir Khan a resident of Gaondevi Road in Ghatkopar, After the death of Bashir, Ghatkopar police has arrested two person on the charges of murder.

According to the Ghatkopar police, there was a long standing quarrel between Khan and his neighbour over water. On Sunday night a an argument broke out between Mujammil Khan,25 and his neighbour over water, during heated arguments the duo stated beating Majuammil, when his father saw this, he intervened but the duo hit him as well. During the fight Bashir Khan received head injuries, he was rushed to Rajawadi hospital but he could not survived.