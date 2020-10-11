Twitter divided over Maharashtra govt's decision to relocate Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 car shed will be moved from the eco-sensitive Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

"We have withdrawn all cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg," CM Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the state. Thackeray said that an order has been issued for developing of Metro 3 and Metro 6 car shed at Kanjurmarg on the government land.

As the CM announced the decision, several Twitterati reacted to it. While some applauded and welcomed the decision, others found it "impractical".

One user commented, "Oh all the wasted money and resources. AND the wait gets longer."

"This is what we need - politicians who think of the environment and farmers. Thanks again Uddhav Thackeray," wrote another one.

