Tunisha Sharma Death: BJP MLA Ram Kadam adds 'love jihad' angle to case, says 'probe will be thorough and guilty will not be spared'

Mumbai: Amid the high power drama of Tunisha Sharma's death case, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday afternoon gave the ongoing case an angle of 'love jihad'.

According to a report in NDTV, Kadam stated that the case will be probed in a highly thorough manner and all aspects of the case will be looked upon. He also assured that the victim's family will get justice saying that the ones found guilty will not be spared.

Speaking of love jihad angle in this case, Kadam said, "What was the reason for the suicide? Is there love-jihad in this? Or is there some other issue. Investigation will reveal the truth, but Tunisha Sharma's family will 100 per cent get justice. And if this is a case of love jihad, then the police will also probe what organisations are behind it and who the conspirators are," according to the statement posted in report of NDTV.

Accused, co actor Sheezan Khan sent for 4 days in custody

Soon after his arrest in the early hours of Sunday morning and after being produced in court, Sheezan Khan has been sent to police custody for 4 days by Vasai Court.

After the suicidal death of actor Tunisha Sharma on her TV serial set on Saturday, her co-star Sheezan Khan was held by the police early on Sunday. In the later morning hours, accused and Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan was taken to court from Waliv police station.

He was detained after a complaint of aiding suicide was filed against him, police said.

She went into depression, says police

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul' actor had broken up with the actress 15 days ago. Following the separation, she went into depression. She is said to have been under a lot of stress, according to the police.

All these led to her taking the extreme step at a TV soap set in Vasai, the police said, adding though that they are probing the matter from every angle.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.