Tunisha Sharma Death: Police says breakup might be reason, Sheezan's lawyer defends saying 'allegations are baseless'

Mumbai: Police on Sunday said the reason behind TV actor Tunisha Sharma's alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with co-actor Sheezan Khan over a fortnight back.

As per the police, the 21-year-old actor who was part of 'Dabangg 3' was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan. Early Sunday, the police revealed that Khan has been arrested.

She went into depression, says police

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul' actor had broken up with the actress 15 days ago. Following the separation, she went into depression. She is said to have been under a lot of stress, according to the police.

All these led to her taking the extreme step at a TV soap set in Vasai, the police said, adding though that they are probing the matter from every angle.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

Sheezan Khan's advocate defends his side, says allegations are baseless

On the other hand, defending Sheezan's side Sharad Rai, his advocate stated that all allegations on him are baseless and police will work on the case further.

While giving a statement to media, Rai said, "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless."

Tunisha's postmortem performed in early morning hours of Sunday

Tunisha's post-mortem was conducted at the JJ Hospital, Naigaon, early Sunday, police said.

The mortal remain of the actress was brought to the JJ Hospital at around 1:30 am on Sunday.

"The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and four to five police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body has been kept in cold storage.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on the sets of a TV serial on December 24.

Actor found hanging in a room on her set

According to Waliv police, they received information that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police was informed.

The police broke the door open and found her hanging.

Waliv Police arrested Sheezan Khan, her co-actor, after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him.

"A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the accused," Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday.

The police have not recovered any suicide note during the investigation at the spot on Saturday and they said they will investigate the death of the actor from both murder and suicide angles.

People present on the sets of the serial where the actress was last working have claimed that she died by suicide.

Tunisha's acting career

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.