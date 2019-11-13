Tuition teacher arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in Nagpur

He raped her for the first time on September 15, as per the complaint. He also allegedly took her pictures and threatened to circulate them on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

When the girl stopped going to tuition, he blackmailed her using the pictures, and sexually exploited her, the police officer said. When the girl took ill, her mother thought something was amiss, and checked her phone.

She found WhatsApp conversations between the tutor and the girl where he had threatened her, inspector Urlagondawar said.

After the victim's mother approached the police, a case of rape was registered under the IPC and Choudhary was arrested.